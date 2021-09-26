अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेटी दिवस पर विशेषः माता-पिता की खुशियों के लिए बेटियां सह लेतीं हैं सारे गम

{"_id":"614f70e88ebc3e0901290877","slug":"special-on-international-daughter-day-for-the-happiness-of-parents-daughters-bear-all-the-sorrows-lakhimpur-news-bly460812136","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"614f70e88ebc3e0901290877","slug":"special-on-international-daughter-day-for-the-happiness-of-parents-daughters-bear-all-the-sorrows-lakhimpur-news-bly460812136","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्षमा टंडन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"614f70e88ebc3e0901290877","slug":"special-on-international-daughter-day-for-the-happiness-of-parents-daughters-bear-all-the-sorrows-lakhimpur-news-bly460812136","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
त्रिकोलिया गांव की जूही मिश्रा अपनी माता के साथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"614f70e88ebc3e0901290877","slug":"special-on-international-daughter-day-for-the-happiness-of-parents-daughters-bear-all-the-sorrows-lakhimpur-news-bly460812136","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिमरन गुप्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"614f70e88ebc3e0901290877","slug":"special-on-international-daughter-day-for-the-happiness-of-parents-daughters-bear-all-the-sorrows-lakhimpur-news-bly460812136","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजकुमारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली