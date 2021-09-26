बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Special on International Daughter Day: For the happiness of parents, daughters bear all the sorrows

अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेटी दिवस पर विशेषः माता-पिता की खुशियों के लिए बेटियां सह लेतीं हैं सारे गम

Bareily Bureau
बरेली ब्यूरो
Updated Sun, 26 Sep 2021 12:48 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक ।
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक । - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
लखीमपुर खीरी। हाथों की लकीर बेटियां...उम्मीद की किरण बेटियां......मां-पिता की आन और शान बेटियां। इस तरह के अनगिनत शब्द और उपमाएं बेटियों के लिए यू हीं नहीं रचे गए हैं। वह माता पिता की मल्लिका हैं, दिल का टुकड़ा हैं। घर की दहलीज पार नहीं करती हैं, उनकी खुशियों के लिए हर गम सह लेती हैं।
इन्हें लक्ष्मी का वरदान और सरस्वती का मान ऐसे ही नहीं कहते। ज्ञान, विज्ञान एवं सेना से लेकर हर क्षेत्र में अपनी अलग पहचान के साथ-साथ वह अपने बाबा और बाबुल के साथ उस मोड़ पर आकर खड़ी हो जाती हैं, जब बेटे भी अक्सर मुंह मोड़ लेते हैं। डॉटर्स डे पर अमर उजाला जिले की ऐसी ही कुछ बेटियो ंसे आपको रूबरु करवा रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
city & states bareilly budaun lakhimpur kheri pilibhit shahjahanpur exclusive special on international daughter day

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

प्रतीकात्मक ।
प्रतीकात्मक । - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
क्षमा टंडन
क्षमा टंडन - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
त्रिकोलिया गांव की जूही मिश्रा अपनी माता के साथ।
त्रिकोलिया गांव की जूही मिश्रा अपनी माता के साथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
सिमरन गुप्ता
सिमरन गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
राजकुमारी
राजकुमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X