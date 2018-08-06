बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला, क्यों छोटा रह जाता है नवजात का दिमाग
हिमांशु मिश्र, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Aug 2018 01:27 PM IST
दो साल की रिसर्च के बाद वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला कि जीका वायरस की कौन सी प्रोटीन से नवजात बच्चे माइक्रोसेफेली का शिकार होते हैं और उसके कारण उनका मस्तिष्क छोटा रह जाता है।
