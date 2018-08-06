शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Scientists find out why the newborn children brain is small

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला, क्यों छोटा रह जाता है नवजात का दिमाग

हिमांशु मिश्र, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Aug 2018 01:27 PM IST
डेमो पिक
1 of 5
दो साल की रिसर्च के बाद वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला कि जीका वायरस की कौन सी प्रोटीन से नवजात बच्चे माइक्रोसेफेली का शिकार होते हैं और उसके कारण उनका मस्तिष्क छोटा रह जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
scientist newborn children microsephli up news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Ram Rahim Jail
Chandigarh

जेल में राम रहीम दहाड़े मार-मार कर रोया, खाना तक नहीं खा रहा बाबा, जानिए रोने की वजह

6 अगस्त 2018

IPH minister Mahender Thakur Hits out at officer in Jan Manch programme himachal
Shimla

शिमला: अंग्रेजी में जवाब देने पर भड़के मंत्री, अफसर को लगाई फटकार, देखें वीडियो

6 अगस्त 2018

mata savinder
Delhi NCR

पैसे के लालच में गया था निरंकारी मिशन के सत्संग, माता सविंदर की हुई ऐसी कृपा बदल गई जिंदगी

6 अगस्त 2018

savinder kaur
Chandigarh

बाबा हरदेव की जिंदगी में कैसे आईं थी माता सविंदर, एक सच जानकर करेंगे सेल्यूट

6 अगस्त 2018

couple
Chandigarh

पति-पत्नी के संबंधों पर हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया बेहद ऐतिहासिक फैसला, कई को झटका कई को राहत

6 अगस्त 2018

mukesh ambani
Dehradun

उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी की होने वाली बहू श्लोका ने जताई इच्छा, कहा यह हो उनकी वेडिंग डेस्टिनेशन

6 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

सविंदर हरदेव
Chandigarh

स्मृति विशेषः बाबा हरदेव के निधन पर संभाली थी गद्दी, 25 महीने बाद खुद ही छोड़ दी

6 अगस्त 2018

Couple
Chandigarh

...तो सिर्फ इसलिए महिला ने कर दिया पति के साथ रहने से इंकार, वजह जानकर चुप रह गए सब

6 अगस्त 2018

lpg
Chandigarh

एलपीजी सिलेंडर को लेकर लिया गया बड़ा फैसला, एजेंसी वाले नहीं बताएंगे...लो हम बताते हैं

6 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

पासपोर्ट और वीजा को लेकर एक ऐसी जानकारी, सबके लिए बेहद जरूरी...इग्नोर की तो पछताएंगे

6 अगस्त 2018

आरएसएस
Kanpur

'हिंदुत्व की रक्षा' की रक्षा को लेकर कुछ ऐसा है आरएसएस का प्लान

6 अगस्त 2018

नागेश्वर महादेव मंदिर
Lucknow

रात में नाग आकर करता है इस शिव मंदिर में पूजा, 17 सदी में हुई थी स्थापना

6 अगस्त 2018

महाकाल मंदिर
Lucknow

इस महादेव मंदिर में उज्जैन महाकाल की तर्ज पर होती है बाबा की भस्म आरती

6 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने लांच किया स्पेशल अॉफर, जानें क्या है खास

6 अगस्त 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

कुदाल-हथौड़ा लेकर मकान में कौन घुसा? नाम बताने वाले को अखिलेश देंगे 11 लाख का इनाम

6 अगस्त 2018

himachal weather report heavy damage to houses roads due to rain
Shimla

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश से तबाही; पुल बहा, दो एनएच, 100 सड़कें बंद

6 अगस्त 2018

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

यूपी का ये शहर है 'बड़ा नगीना', बारिश आधा घंटा और कीचड़ पूरा महीना

6 अगस्त 2018

cm yogi
Varanasi

काशी में योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बनाया एक और रिकार्ड, ऐसा करने वाले पहले सीएम बने 

6 अगस्त 2018

अखिलेश के बंगले का हाल।
Lucknow

तोड़फोड़ करने वाले अधिकारी का नाम बताएं और लें जाएं 11 लाख रुपए: अखिलेश यादव

5 अगस्त 2018

Army Jawan martyred Vijay Kumar Cremation in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

शहीद विजय के शव से लिपट कर फूट फूटकर रोई मेनका, बेटा बोला सेना में भर्ती होकर लूंगा बदला

5 अगस्त 2018

45 फीट ऊंचे पुल से कूदी छात्रा
Kanpur

वादा था फ्रेंडशिप-डे पर यहां मिलेंगे, प्रेमी दिखा एक लड़की संग, फिर उठाया दिल को झकझोर देने वाला कदम

6 अगस्त 2018

Army Jawan Martyred Vijay Kumar Side Story Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

सूबेदार ने किया खुलासा, शहादत से पहले विजय ने कैसे आतंकी को उतारा था मौत के घाट

5 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.