इस विधानसभा सीट पर है भाजपा की खास दिलचस्पी, सुनील बंसल बोले- उपचुनाव में बड़े अंतर से चाहिए जीत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 10:14 PM IST
भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री सुनील बंसल ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ की बैठक
भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री सुनील बंसल ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ की बैठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री सुनील बंसल ने कानपुर में गोविंदनगर विधानसभा उपचुनाव जीतने के लिए सभी प्रमुख नेताओं को बूथ जिताने की जिम्मेदारी सौंप दी है। चेन फैक्ट्री चौराहे के समीप स्थित एक होटल में बुधवार को चुनाव की तैयारी को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ उन्होंने बैठक की।
