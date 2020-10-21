शहर चुनें
नफरत ने उजाड़े दो परिवार, बेसहारा हुईं मासूम बेटियां, सहेली की हत्या कर महिला ने खुद को किया था पुलिस के हवाले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 11:38 PM IST
बेसहारा हुईं मासूम बेटियां
बेसहारा हुईं मासूम बेटियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर जिले के राठ में पति से बात करने पर नाराज सीमा राजपूत ने मंगलवार दोपहर अपनी सहेली पूजा सोनी की बीच सड़क पर चाकू से गोदकर हत्या कर सनसनी फैला दी थी। आरोपी महिला ने चाकू से पूजा पर छह वार किए थे।

हत्या के बाद खुद को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया था। पूजा की मौत से जहां उसकी 5 साल की बेटी गौरी के सिर से मां का साया उठ गया वहीं हत्यारोपी सीमा के जेल जाने से उसकी 3 साल की बेटी राधा भी बेसहारा हो गई है।
