बीटेक, एमटेक की छात्राओं को स्कॉलरशिप देगा डीआरडीओ, 25 जुलाई से ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 07:03 PM IST
एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियरिंग, एयरोनॉटिकल इंजीनियरिंग, स्पेस इंजीनियरिंग, रॉकट्री, एवायोनिक्स और एयरक्राफ्ट इंजीनियरिंग में बीटेक, बीई, बीएससी या फिर एमटेक, एमई और एमएससी में इस साल प्रवेश लेने वाली छात्राओं के लिए जरूरी खबर है।
डिफेंस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट आर्गेनाइजेशन (डीआरडीओ) के एयरोनॉटिक्स रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट बोर्ड ने ऐसी छात्राओं को स्कॉलरशिप देने का फैसला लिया है। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए हैं।

25 जुलाई से ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू होकर 10 सितंबर तक चलेगी। अधिक जानकारी के लिए छात्राएं [email protected] पर ईमेल कर सकती हैं। 

education education news education news up up education news up education scholarship for girls drdo scholarship 2019
