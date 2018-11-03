शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Dhanteras 2018 special story, know These things

धनतेरस 2018: जानिए किस राशि के जातक क्या खरीदारी करें, मालामाल कर देंगे ये उपाय

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 03:21 PM IST
डेमो पिक
1 of 14
दीपावली का पर्व धनतेरस से ही शुरू हो जाता है। इस वर्ष धनतेरस 5 नवंबर को पड़ रहा है। इस दिन धन के देवता कुबेर और देवताओं के चिकित्सक धन्वंतरि महाराज की पूजा होती है। धनतेरस पर्व पर सोने के आभूषण, चांदी के सिक्के, बर्तन आदि सामान खरीदने की प्रथा है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dhanteras dhanteras 2018 धनतेरस धनतेरस 2018
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

'राधा' की तलाश में पत्नी को 5 महीने में ही तलाक दे रहे लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप, देखें शादी की एल्बम

3 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की खूबसूरती देखिए, जितना खूबसूरत उतना डराने वाला भी है ये

3 नवंबर 2018

30 percent discount on apparels in Shop Nahan Sirmour Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

एक बेटी की मां हैं तो इस दुकान में पाएं कपड़ों में 30 फीसदी छूट

3 नवंबर 2018

snowfall
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: चारधाम में बिछी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, तस्वीरों में देखें बर्फबारी का सुहावना मंजर

3 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपी-एमपी पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द 'डाकू साधना,बबुली और गौरी का आतंक', हैरान कर देंगे इन दोनों के किस्से

3 नवंबर 2018

teacher murder
Delhi NCR

मॉडल के इश्क में बीवी का खूनः बॉलीवुड में एंट्री के लिए एंजिल ने बोले कई बड़े झूठ, पुलिस भी चकराई

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अकाली दल का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

1984 दंगा : अकाली दल के कार्यकर्ताओं और सुरक्षाकर्मियों में झड़प, हिरासत में केंद्रीय मंत्री

3 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

कॉलेज जाने की बात कहकर पहुंच गई गेस्टहाउस, छापेमारी में पकड़े जाने पर बोली- पापा मार डालेंगे

3 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुरः ओपीएफ में बनेंगे फाइटर प्लेन ‘सुखोई’ के पैराशूट

3 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की कुतुबमीनार से है दोगुनी ऊंचाई, यहां पढ़ें इसकी क्या है खासियतें ?

3 नवंबर 2018

teacher murder
Delhi NCR

बवाना टीचर हत्याकांडः कौन है मॉडल एंजिल गुप्ता, जिसके चक्कर में पति ने की पत्नी सुनीता की हत्या

2 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

धनतेरस पर भूलकर भी न करें इन चीजों की खरीदारी वरना हो जाएंगे कंगाल

3 नवंबर 2018

मेरठ पुलिस
Meerut

घर आने वाली थी बारात और मंडप में दूल्हे की जगह पहुंचा बदमाश, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा चलने लगी गोलियां

3 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

लड़कियों के पास आ रहीं विदेशी कॉल, लग रहे पाकिस्तानी नारे, कहा- दिवाली तक पूरा करेंगे मिशन

3 नवंबर 2018

chain snatching
Delhi NCR

बच्चे के सामने यूं लूट ली मां की चेन, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई दिल दहला देने वाली वारदात

3 नवंबर 2018

ehtisham bilal
Delhi NCR

कश्मीरी छात्र के आईएस में शामिल होने का मामला, साथी छात्रों ने खोले ऐसे राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

3 नवंबर 2018

sweets
Meerut

मिठाइयों में मिलावट है या नहीं, इन आसान तरीकों से घर पर ही करें पहचान, रहें सेहतमंद

3 नवंबर 2018

दीपावली पर सजावट का सामान
Lucknow

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बाजार में देसी झालरों में चार चांद लगा रहे हैं ये पाइप, यहां देखें रेट्स

3 नवंबर 2018

शिक्षक भर्ती
Lucknow

68500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती को लेकर विधानसभा पर जोरदार प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

2 नवंबर 2018

shabana azmi
Varanasi

#MeToo कैंपेन पर शबाना आजमी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बनारस में दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा

3 नवंबर 2018

Deoria Shelter Home
Gorakhpur

देवरिया बालिका गृह कांड: एसआईटी जांच में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, जल्दबाजी और अति उत्साह ने किया कलंकित

3 नवंबर 2018

SUMIT MURDER
Prayagraj

सुमित शुक्ला हत्याकांड: चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, निजी नहीं इस वाहन से भागे आरोपी

3 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.