यूपी: मध्यप्रदेश में हुए व्यापम घोटाले के आरोपी को सीबीआई ने कन्नौज से दबोचा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 09:41 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश में हुए व्यापम घोटाले के आरोपी जितेंद्र कनौजिया को सीबीआई ने इंदरगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के मिड़हीपुरवा गांव से दबोच लिया। करीब दस दिन से सीबीआई टीम आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए क्षेत्र में डेरा डाले थी।
इंदरगढ़ थाने में करीब दो घंटे तक पूछताछ के बाद सीबीआई टीम कड़ी सुरक्षा में उसे भोपाल लेकर रवाना हो गई। सादे कपड़ों में आई सीबीआई टीम को अपहरणकर्ता समझ ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को छुड़ाने का प्रयास भी किया, पर मामला पता चलने पर हट गए।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

मिनी पीजीआई की जूनियर महिला डॉक्टर ने खाया था जहर अब हालत में हो रहा सुधार

इटावा के सैफई स्थित मिनी पीजीआई में एमएस सर्जरी करने वाली डॉ. शैलजा की हालत में रविवार को सुधार आया है। फिलहाल उन्हें सैफई पीजीआई में वेंटिलेटर के साथ-साथ ईसीएमओ पर भी रखा गया है।

21 जुलाई 2019

ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर ग्रामीण की मौत
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबाद: ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर ग्रामीण की मौत, पत्नी से झगड़ा कर घर से निकला था

21 जुलाई 2019

ट्रक की टक्कर से ईंटों से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटी
Kanpur

हमीरपुर: ट्रक की टक्कर से ईंटों से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटी, मजदूर की मौत

21 जुलाई 2019

पति से झगड़े के बाद घर की तीसरी मंजिल से कूदी महिला
Kanpur

पति से झगड़े के बाद घर की तीसरी मंजिल से कूदी महिला, तीन माह के बेटे के सिर से उठा मां का साया

20 जुलाई 2019

पीसीएस जे 2018 में सफल होने के बाद इटावा के अंबर
Kanpur

जज बन गए इटावा के अंबर राणा, पीसीएस-जे 2018 में हासिल की 176वीं रैंक

20 जुलाई 2019

सीओ बाबूपुरवा मनोज गुप्ता की पत्नी अदिति जैन गुप्ता
Kanpur

पीपीएस पति के हौसलों ने पत्नी को बनाया जज, पीसीएस-जे में हासिल की 90वीं रैंक

21 जुलाई 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण
Kanpur

पिकअप की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत, पास मिले चोरी के सात मोबाइल, शिनाख्त में जुटी पुलिस

20 जुलाई 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: चुनावी रंजिश के चलते ठेकेदार की गोली मारकर हत्या, मृतक के भाई ने लगाए आरोप

20 जुलाई 2019

RSS-BJP
Kanpur

संघ प्रचारकों की टीम संभालेगी भाजपा की कमान, दिवाली पूजन के समय हो सकती है घोषणा

18 जुलाई 2019

मृतक हरिओम यादव
Kanpur

यूपी के इटावा में देर रात बुलेट से घर लौट रहे युवक को घेरकर सीने में सटाकर मारी गोली अस्पताल में मौत

19 जुलाई 2019

