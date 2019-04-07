शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Bullet proof jacket will protect the Army Man

टूट कर चूर-चूर हो जाएगी दुश्मनों की गोली, इस जैकेट से जवानों का कोई बाल भी बांका न कर पाएगा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 01:24 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
देश के जवानों को दुश्मनों की गोलियों से बचाने के लिए ऐसे मैटीरियल पर काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। जिसे बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट में लगाने के बाद स्टील, स्टेनलेस स्टील के अलावा एके-47, 56 जैसी राइफलों की गोलियां टकराकर टूट जाएंगी। इसके प्रोटोटाइप अगले एक से दो साल में बन जाएंगे। इसकी जिम्मेदारी डीएमएसआरडीई कानपुर को दी गई है।

रक्षा सामग्री और भंडार अनुसंधान एवं विकास प्रतिष्ठान (डीएमएसआरडीई) कानपुर में हैदराबाद स्थित टीआर अंतत रमन एजूकेशन एंड रिसर्च फाउंडेशन (टीआरएईआरएफ) के सहयोग से पहली बार आयोजित चार दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय कान्फ्रेंस शनिवार को समाप्त हो गई। आखिरी दिन मैटीरियल्स आरएंडडी, एसएंडटी एंड प्रोग्राम पर वैज्ञानिकों ने विचार रखे। मैकेनिज्म ऑफ फेल्योर लेयर्ड मैटीरियल्य पर कानपुर आईआईटी के प्रोफेसर पी वेंकट नारायन ने विचार रखे।
 
