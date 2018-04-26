शहर चुनें

कुशीनगर हादसे को लेकर अखिलेश और शिवपाल ने ट्विटर पर जताया दुख

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 03:59 PM IST
शिवपाल सिंह यादव और अखिलेश यादव
शिवपाल सिंह यादव और अखिलेश यादव
यूपी के कुशीनगर में गुरुवार को हुए हादसे में 13 घरों के चिराग बुझ गए। भीषण हादसे से हुई बच्चों की मौतों की वजह स्कूल वैन ड्राइवर की बड़ी लापरवाही रही। इस घटना को लेकर सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव और वरिष्ठ सपा नेता शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं व्यक्त की हैं। 
अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर अखिलेश यादव ने लिखा - बच्चों की हादसे में मौत से मन बहुत दुखी है

 


शिवपाल ने लिखा- कुशीनगर में दुदही रेलवे क्रासिंग पर दुर्घटना में 13मासूम बच्चों की दर्दनाक मृत्यु व 8बच्चों के घायल होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद व हृदयविदारक है।मृतकों के प्रति शोकसंवेदना व घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।जिन्होंने अपने बच्चों को खो दिया है ईश्वर उन्हें संबल प्रदान करें।
 

 
