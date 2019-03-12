शहर चुनें

Kannauj

तंबाकू सेवन के दुष्प्रभावों की दी जानकारी

Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 11:40 PM IST
कन्नौज। राष्ट्रीय तंबाकू नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डा. कृष्ण स्वरूप की अध्यक्षता में सीएमओ कार्यालय के सभागार में कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि तंबाकू के सेवन से हृदय रोग,श्वांस रोग, टीबी, कैंसर जैसी घातक बीमारियां होती हैं। एक सिगरेट पीने से व्यक्ति की आयु पांच से दस मिनट कम हो जाती है। अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डा. राम मोहन तिवारी ने भी तंबाकू के दुष्प्रभावों के बारे में जानकारी दी।

कार्यशाला का हुआ आयोजन

