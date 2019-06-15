शहर चुनें

Jhansi ›   दिव्यांगों को दुकान के लिए मिलेंगे बीस हजार

दिव्यांगों को दुकान के लिए मिलेंगे बीस हजार

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 03:20 AM IST
दिव्यांगों को दुकान के लिए मिलेंगे बीस हजार
ललितपुर। दिव्यांगजन सशक्तीकरण विभाग द्वारा संचालित उत्तर प्रदेश दिव्यांगजन पुनर्वासन के लिए दुकान निर्माण/दुकान संचालन योजना के अंतर्गत दुकान निर्माण/ खरीद के लिए पात्र लाभार्थियों को बीस हजार रुपये की सहायता दी जाएगी।
जिला दिव्यांगजन सशक्तीकरण अधिकारी ने बताया कि पात्र लाभार्थी को 15 हजार रुपये धनराशि चार प्रतिशत वार्षिक साधारण ब्याज की दर पर ऋण के रुप में तथा पांच हजार रुपये अनुदान के रूप में दिए जाएंगे। खोखा/हाथ ठेला/गुमटी खरीदने के लिए पात्र लाभार्थी को दस हजार रुपये दिए जाएंगे। इसमें साढ़े सात हजार रुपये चार प्रतिशत वार्षिक ब्याज की दर से लिए जाएंगे तथा ढाई हजार रुपये अनुदान के रूप में दिए जाएंगे। ऐसे दिव्यांग जो 40 प्रतिशत या इससे अधिक की दिव्यांगता से प्रभावित हो तथा उत्तर प्रदेश के मूल निवासी हों, जिनकी वार्षिक आय समय-समय पर शासन द्वारा गरीबी रेखा के लिए निर्धारित आय सीमा के दो गुने से अधिक न हो, वह आवेदन कर सकते हैं। दुकान निर्माण/संचालन योजना के अंतर्गत इच्छुक दिव्यांगजन 15 जून के बाद ऑनलाइन द्धह्लह्लश्च//स्रद्ब14ड्डठ्ठद्दद्भड्डठ्ठस्रह्वद्मड्डठ्ठ.ह्वश्चह्यस्रष्.द्दश1.द्बठ्ठ पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

