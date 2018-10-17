शहर चुनें

मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान-City

Jhansi Bureau Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 03:00 AM IST
मतदाता जागरूकता रैली निकली
झांसी। कलेक्ट्रेट से मंगलवार को मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान के अंतर्गत रैली निकाली गयी। शुभारंभ एडीएम एवं उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी हरीशंकर व नोडल अधिकारी स्वीप - डीआईओएस डॉ. नीरज कुमार पांडे ने संयुक्त रूप से किया।
रैली इलाइट चौराहा तक पहुंची। इसमें सूरज प्रसाद बालिका राजकीय इंटर कालेज, वीरांगना झलकारी बाई बालिका इंटर कालेज सहित कई शैक्षिक संस्थाओं के विद्यार्थी हाथों में स्लोगन लिखी तख्तियां लेकर देश हित में मतदान जरूरी के नारे लगा रहे थे। रैली में संबोधित कर डीआईओएस ने कहा कि युवा देश का भविष्य है। जो शत प्रतिशत मतदान करें। इस अवसर पर प्रगति शर्मा, संध्या चतुर्वेदी, देवेंद्र सिंह चौहान, सत्येंद्र सिंह, राजीव शुक्ला, सरदार सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

