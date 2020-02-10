शहर चुनें

आज से सीएचसी के नए भवन में शुरू होगी ओपीडी सेवाएं

Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 11:57 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सांडी। पक्षी महोत्सव शुरू होने से पूर्व ग्राम बघराई में बनकर तैयार हुए सीएचसी भवन को क्रियाशील कर दिया जाएगा। मंगलवार से सीएचसी भवन में ओपीडी सेवाएं शुरू की जाएंगी। अधीक्षक डॉ. आशीष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि ओपीडी शुरू कराने के लिए जरूरी इंतजाम पूर्ण कर लिए गए हैं।
स्वास्थ्य महकमा पक्षी महोत्सव से पहले ही सीएचसी के नए भवन में कार्य शुरू करने की कवायद में जुट गया है। डॉ. आशीष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि मंगलवार से ओपीडी शुरू करा दी जाएगी। इमरजेंसी समेत अन्य सुविधाओं में थोड़ा वक्त लगेगा।
CHC
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

मोहाली गैंगरेपः आरोपियों की तलाश में छापामारी कर रही पुलिस, कब्जे में ली गई सीसीटीवी फुटेज

10 फरवरी 2020

