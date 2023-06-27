Firozabad News: वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से शख्स की मौत, वाराणसी से दिल्ली आ रही थी ट्रेन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
उत्तर प्रदेश के टूंडला इलाके में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से हादसा हो गया। वाराणसी से दिल्ली आ रही वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक शख्स की मौत हो गई। यह हादसा टूंडला के पास जलेसर और पोरा के बीच हुआ है।
A man died after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train coming from Varanasi to Delhi today. The incident occurred near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh between Jalesar and Pora. Details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023
