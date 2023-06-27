Firozabad News: वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से शख्स की मौत, वाराणसी से दिल्ली आ रही थी ट्रेन

उत्तर प्रदेश के टूंडला इलाके में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से हादसा हो गया। वाराणसी से दिल्ली आ रही वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक शख्स की मौत हो गई। यह हादसा टूंडला के पास जलेसर और पोरा के बीच हुआ है।

A man died after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train coming from Varanasi to Delhi today. The incident occurred near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh between Jalesar and Pora. Details awaited.