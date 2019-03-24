शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   पुलिस ने आदित्य गैंग के शुभम को दबोचा

पुलिस ने आदित्य गैंग के शुभम को दबोचा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 12:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पुलिस ने आदित्य गैंग के शुभम को दबोचा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
स्योहारा। पुलिस ने आदित्य गिरोह के फरार चल रहे सदस्य शुभम को दबोच लिया है। राकेश की हत्या में शुभम फरार था।
पुलिस ने गांव राना नंगला निवासी शुभम को नगर के स्टेशन चौराहा स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के पास से गिरफ्तार किया। शुभम पर बलवा, जानलेवा हमला समेत कई मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। गांव के राकेश की हत्या में वह वांछित चल रहा था।
गांव रानानंगला निवासी आदित्य ने 14 अक्तूबर 2017 को अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर गांव के ही मुकेश गोलियों से भूनकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया था। आदित्य को शक था कि मुकेश उसके बारे में पुलिस को बताता है। मुकेश के भाई राकेश ने आदित्य और उसके साथियों के खिलाफ हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। राकेश खुद मुकदमे की पैरवी कर रहा था। दस जनवरी 2018 को आदित्य ने अपने साथी रोहित के साथ बिजनौर कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया था। मुकेश की हत्या में राकेश के पैरवी करने से आदित्य नाराज था। 27 सितंबर को आदित्य गैंग राकेश को गोलियों से भूनकर मार डाला था। आदित्य गैंग ने इसके अलावा भी जिले में कई बड़ी घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया था।

Recommended

Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतरेंगे धोनी के धुरंधर! ऐसी हो सकती है CSK की प्लेइंग XI    

23 मार्च 2019

csk
शेन वॉटसन
suresh raina
ड्वेन ब्रावो
Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतरेंगे धोनी के धुरंधर! ऐसी हो सकती है CSK की प्लेइंग XI    

23 मार्च 2019

मृगांका सिंह
Meerut

कैराना लोकसभा सीट पर भाजपा ने खेला बड़ा दांव, मृगांका सिंह का टिकट काटने के पीछे है बड़ी वजह

23 मार्च 2019

Entertainment

स्टार कबड्डी खिलाड़ी पद्मश्री अजय ठाकुर की शादी तय, सचिन बनेंगे बराती

23 मार्च 2019
Entertainment

स्टार कबड्डी खिलाड़ी पद्मश्री अजय ठाकुर की शादी तय, सचिन बनेंगे बराती

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

Kangana, Sapna
केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Filmfare Award Logo 2019
Aamir Khan
Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

Television

21 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मोदी सरकार की ये मंत्री, बर्थडे पर देखें मॉडलिंग से राजनीति तक का सफर

23 मार्च 2019

Smriti Irani
smriti irani unseen pictures
Smriti Irani
smriti irani unseen pictures
Television

21 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मोदी सरकार की ये मंत्री, बर्थडे पर देखें मॉडलिंग से राजनीति तक का सफर

23 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: भाजपा की एक और सूची जारी, इधर सांबित पात्रा ने जताया पीएम मोदी का आभार

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

जसकीरत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल)
World

दर्जन भर हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार भारतीय को 8 साल की सजा

23 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

आईएसआई ने रिपोर्ट सौंपी, चुनाव में वीवीपैट के मिलान पर फैसला जल्द

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बिजनौर सीट से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी का किया गया स्वागत।।
Bijnor

कांग्रेस ने कद्दावर मुस्लिम नेता नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी पर खेला दांव

बिजनौर में बिजनौर लोकसभा सीट पर कांग्रेस ने टिकट बदल दिया है। बसपा से कांग्रेस में आए बड़े मुस्लिम चेहरे नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी को बिजनौर लोकसभा सीट से प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस
Meerut

मिशन 2019: अब कांग्रेस ने खेला बड़ा दांव, यहां से मैदान में उतारा मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी

23 मार्च 2019

मलूक नागर के साथ मंच पर सपा और बसपा नेता
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बसपा प्रत्याशी मलूक नागर के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज, ये रही बड़ी वजह

23 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस ने कद्दावर मुस्लिम नेता नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी पर खेला दांव
Bijnor

कांग्रेस ने कद्दावर मुस्लिम नेता नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी पर खेला दांव

24 मार्च 2019

भाजपा ने फिर खेला सांसद यशवंत पर दांव
Bijnor

भाजपा ने फिर खेला सांसद यशवंत पर दांव

24 मार्च 2019

एलआईसी अभिकर्ता के घर को चोरों ने खंगाला
Bijnor

एलआईसी अभिकर्ता के घर को चोरों ने खंगाला

24 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद जाम लगाते गुस्साए लोग
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

23 मार्च 2019

25 के खिलाफ शांतिभंग में कार्रवाई
Bijnor

25 के खिलाफ शांतिभंग में कार्रवाई

24 मार्च 2019

दुर्घटना के आरोपी चालक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर
Bijnor

दुर्घटना के आरोपी चालक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर

24 मार्च 2019

सब्जी विक्रेताओं और आढ़तियों में हुआ विवाद
Bijnor

सब्जी विक्रेताओं और आढ़तियों में हुआ विवाद

24 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

फतेहपुर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले करेंगे ये काम

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ फतेहपुर पहुंचा। यहां पर लोगों ने एक दिन के पीएम बनने पर कहा रोजगार और गरीबी मिटाने पर करेंगे काम।

23 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 3:40

रायबरेली की आधी आबादी ने गिनाईं अपनी समस्याएं, कहा इन पर सरकार करे काम

22 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:48

जानिए रायबरेली के फर्स्ट वोटर्स की राय, इन मुद्दों पर देंगे सरकार को वोट

22 मार्च 2019

मेट्रो आत्महत्या 1:44

नोएडा में मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर 22 वर्षीय युवती ने की आत्महत्या

22 मार्च 2019

कुमार विश्वास 1:30

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ इस तरह मनाई होली

21 मार्च 2019

Related

शराभ पीकर आपस में भिड़े दो पक्ष
Bijnor

शराभ पीकर आपस में भिड़े दो पक्ष

24 मार्च 2019

चक्कर खाकर गिरने से किसान की मौत
Bijnor

चक्कर खाकर गिरने से किसान की मौत

24 मार्च 2019

नगीना से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सांसद यशवंत सिंह।
Bijnor

भाजपा ने फिर खेला यशवंत पर दांव

23 मार्च 2019

मजिस्ट्रेट चार्ट के हिसाब से बूथ मार्गो का सघन भ्रमण कर जायजा ल लें : एसडीएम
Bijnor

मजिस्ट्रेट चार्ट के हिसाब से बूथ मार्गो का सघन भ्रमण कर जायजा ल लें : एसडीएम

24 मार्च 2019

... ऐ मां तेरी दुआ से बुरा वक्त टल गया
Bijnor

... ऐ मां तेरी दुआ से बुरा वक्त टल गया

24 मार्च 2019

अनुपस्थित मतदान कार्मिकों पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई: डीएम
Bijnor

अनुपस्थित मतदान कार्मिकों पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई: डीएम

24 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.