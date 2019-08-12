शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Seven people died after a truck overturned in Allapur area in badaun

बदायूं: अल्लापुर में ट्रक पलटने से सात लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बदायूं Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 10:37 PM IST
बदायूं में पलटा ट्रक
बदायूं में पलटा ट्रक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बदायूं के अल्लापुर क्षेत्र में आज (सोमवार) एक ट्रक के पलट जाने से सात लोगों की मौत हो गई। फिलहाल मरने वाले लोगों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है...
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

अमिताभ की मां तेजी बच्चन ने करवाई थी राजीव-सोनिया की शादी, एक वजह से टूटा दोनों परिवारों का रिश्ता

12 अगस्त 2019

Teji Bachchan
harivansh rai bachchan
amitabh bachchan
राजीव गांधी और अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ की मां तेजी बच्चन ने करवाई थी राजीव-सोनिया की शादी, एक वजह से टूटा दोनों परिवारों का रिश्ता

12 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी के दूसरे पति को क्या पहले से पसंद नहीं करती थीं बेटी पलक? सोशल मीडिया पर दिखा सबूत

12 अगस्त 2019

shweta tiwari
palak tiwari
shweta tiwari
raja choudhary
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी के दूसरे पति को क्या पहले से पसंद नहीं करती थीं बेटी पलक? सोशल मीडिया पर दिखा सबूत

12 अगस्त 2019

बकरीद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
Jammu

तस्वीरें: कश्मीर में दुआ के लिए उठे हजारों हाथ, बस एक कसर रह गई बाकी

12 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Bollywood

कश्मीरी छात्रों के बारे में ट्वीट करते ही ट्रोल हुईं स्वरा, यूजर बोला- दंगे की एक भी खबर नहीं मिलेगी

12 अगस्त 2019

Swara Bhasker
swara bhaskar
स्वरा भास्कर
meme
Bollywood

कश्मीरी छात्रों के बारे में ट्वीट करते ही ट्रोल हुईं स्वरा, यूजर बोला- दंगे की एक भी खबर नहीं मिलेगी

12 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

इस खूंखार विलेन ने लोगों में पैदा कर दिया था खौफ, दर्दनाक बीमारी ने बदल दी सूरत

12 अगस्त 2019

rami reddy
रामी रेड्डी
रामी रेड्डी
रामी रेड्डी
Bollywood

इस खूंखार विलेन ने लोगों में पैदा कर दिया था खौफ, दर्दनाक बीमारी ने बदल दी सूरत

12 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

सारा अली खान का बर्थडे और श्वेता तिवारी के पति गिरफ्तार सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

12 अगस्त 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Shweta Tiwari family photo
Swara Bhasker
Gulshan Kumar
Bollywood

सारा अली खान का बर्थडे और श्वेता तिवारी के पति गिरफ्तार सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

12 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
विज्ञापन
badaun police seven people died
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बकरे खरीदने के लिए लगी भीड़
Jammu

श्रीनगर में व्यापारियों को लगभग 1000 करोड़ की चपत, प्रतिदिन हो रहा करीब 175 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान

12 अगस्त 2019

Gulshan Kumar
Bollywood

शार्प शूटर ने गुलशन कुमार को मारी थीं 16 गोलियां, 10 मिनट तक चीखें सुनता रहा था अबू सलेम

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

'मैंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि मैं कभी इस मुकाम पर पहुंच पाऊंगा'

12 अगस्त 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

दीपक कलाल की धमकी पर भड़कीं राखी सांवत, बोलीं- राधे मां के त्रिशूल से वध कर दूंगी

12 अगस्त 2019

Swara Bhasker
Bollywood

कश्मीरी छात्रों के बारे में ट्वीट करते ही ट्रोल हुईं स्वरा, यूजर बोला- दंगे की एक भी खबर नहीं मिलेगी

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Shweta Tiwari family photo
Bollywood

बेटी से मारपीट के आरोप में श्वेता तिवारी के पति अभिनव कोहली गिरफ्तार, लगे ये गंभीर आरोप

12 अगस्त 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ और करीना की शादी में ऐसी नजर आई थीं सारा, अमृता ने सजाया था, लुक था बड़ा प्यारा

12 अगस्त 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान का बर्थडे और श्वेता तिवारी के पति गिरफ्तार सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

12 अगस्त 2019

Teji Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ की मां तेजी बच्चन ने करवाई थी राजीव-सोनिया की शादी, एक वजह से टूटा दोनों परिवारों का रिश्ता

12 अगस्त 2019

Hindi
World

अमेरिकी यूनिवर्सिटी में निशुल्क पढ़ाई जाएगी हिंदी, 28 अगस्त से शुरू होगा पाठ्यक्रम 

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

गिरफ्तार नेकां नेता अली मोहम्मद सागर भेजे गए बरेली जेल, घाटी से बाहर भेजे जाने वाले पहले नेता

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति बनाए रखने के लिए गिरफ्तार नेकां नेता तथा पूर्व मंत्री अली मोहम्मद सागर को रविवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली जेल में भेज दिया गया।

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बस दुर्घटना
Bareilly

यूपीः गहरे गड्ढे में गिरी 70 यात्रियों से भरी बस, कई यात्री घायल

12 अगस्त 2019

मामले की जांच करती पुलिस
Bareilly

पीलीभीत: तालाब में मिला 10 साल के बच्चे का शव, रविवार दोपहर से था लापता

12 अगस्त 2019

संस्कृत में बनेगी ओपीडी कार्ड
Bareilly

राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज की पहल, अब संस्कृत भाषा में मिलेंगे ओपीडी कार्ड

11 अगस्त 2019

भ्रूण को कूड़ेदान में फेंका
Bareilly

शर्मनाक: अस्पताल के कूड़ेदान में फेंका चार माह का भ्रूण, ऐसे आई सच्चाई सामने

9 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बरेली: डेयरी कर्मचारी की फरसे से काटकर हत्या, परिवार की महिला से थे अवैध संबंध 

11 अगस्त 2019

crime
Bareilly

देर रात घर में घुसकर रिटायर्ड सिपाही को उठा ले गई पुलिस

12 अगस्त 2019

शिवभक्तों का उमड़ेगा हुजूम
Bareilly

सावन का आखरी सोमवार: नाथ नगरी में आज उमड़ेगा शिवभक्तों का हुजूम

12 अगस्त 2019

crime
Bareilly

तू मेरे हाथ पर गोली मारियो, फंसा उसे देंगे

12 अगस्त 2019

crime
Bareilly

चार दिन पहले से बना लिया था हत्या का प्लान

12 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

बॉलीवुड के बादशाह शाहरुख खान ने 'मन्नत' के बाहर खड़े हजारों फैंस को दी ईद की मुबारकबाद

ईद के मौके पर हजारों फैन्स शाहरुख खान के घर मन्नत के बाहर भीड़ लगाकर उनका इंतजार कर रहे थे। ईद के मौके पर शाहरुख खान ने अपने सभी चाहने वालों और फैन को अपनी एक झलक दिखलाकर मुबारकबाद दी।

12 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:01

तिलमिलाए पाक का एक और पैंतरा, कश्मीर मुद्दे पर विपक्षी पाटियों को एकजुट होने को कहा

12 अगस्त 2019

ईद पर कश्मीर में अजित डोभाल 3:02

ईद के जश्न के बीच कश्मीर में अजित डोभाल, हर तरफ शांति बताई

12 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:17

आयुष्मान खुराना की 'ड्रीमगर्ल' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, नुसरत भरुचा और अन्नू कपूर ने भी निभाई अहम भूमिका

12 अगस्त 2019

जियो 2:11

जियो गीगाफाइबर के लिए बुकिंग जारी, यहां जानिए जियो गीगाफाइबर की कीमत और प्लान

12 अगस्त 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

घास काटने गया युवक बाघ के हमले में घायल, साथियों ने शोर मचाया तो बच सकी जान 

11 अगस्त 2019

Eid E Milad
Bareilly

धर्मपुर में ही होगी बकरीद पर कुर्बानी, इंस्पेक्टर को आदेश जारी

12 अगस्त 2019

crime
Bareilly

सब गोलमाल है- विधायक निधि में घोटाले की क्राइम ब्रांच ने शुरू की जांच

12 अगस्त 2019

crime,train
Bareilly

ट्रेन के दरवाजे पर खड़ा युवक गिरा, जान गई

12 अगस्त 2019

crime
Bareilly

शादी से इन्कार किया तो शिक्षिका को कर रहा बदनाम

12 अगस्त 2019

kawar yatra
Bareilly

आज बदायूं और दिल्ली हाईवे पर जाने से बचें

12 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited