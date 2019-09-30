शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   District Court has dismissed the bail pleas of BJP leader Chinmayanand and the student

शाहजहांपुर केस मामला: अदालत ने चिन्मयानंद और छात्रा की जमानत याचिका की खारिज 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 08:31 PM IST
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चिन्मयानंद
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
शाहजहांपुर चिन्मयानंद केस मामले में अदालत ने बड़ा फैसला सुनाया है। मामले में जिला अदालत ने भाजपा नेता चिन्मयानंद और छात्रा की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है। कानून की पढ़ाई कर रही छात्रा ने चिन्मयानंद पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया था।
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

congress protest
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद केस: पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने सड़क पर उतरे कांग्रेसी पुलिस ने कैसे खदेड़े? देखें तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2019

धरने पर बैठे कांग्रेसी
Kanpur

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: शाहजहांपुर जाते समय कांग्रेसियों को पुलिस ने रोका, धरने पर बैठे

30 सितंबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता
Lucknow

शाहजहांपुर पदयात्रा के लिए जा रहे कांग्रेसी नेताओं को लखनऊ में रोका गया

30 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
important changes from 1 october 2019 that will affect your pocket
Personal Finance

जरूरी खबर: कल से बदल जाएंगे ये सात अहम नियम, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

30 सितंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ बेड शेयर करने से रश्मि का इनकार, थप्पड़ तक पहुंची बात

30 सितंबर 2019

Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla
Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla
रश्मि देसाई
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ बेड शेयर करने से रश्मि का इनकार, थप्पड़ तक पहुंची बात

30 सितंबर 2019

Television

BIGG BOSS 13: 'कमरिया हिलाते' हुए रश्मि देसाई ने ली सलमान के शो में एंट्री, की ढेर सारी मस्ती

29 सितंबर 2019

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai,Nandish Sandhu
rashami desai
rashami desai
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: 'कमरिया हिलाते' हुए रश्मि देसाई ने ली सलमान के शो में एंट्री, की ढेर सारी मस्ती

29 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
विज्ञापन
chinmayanand shahjahanpur case law student
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched
Auto News

3.69 लाख में Maruti Suzuki S-Presso हुई लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 10 से ज्यादा सेफ्टी फीचर्स

30 सितंबर 2019

honey trap
Tech Diary

MP हनीट्रैप: श्वेता ने इस सॉफ्टवेयर के जरिए अफसर-नेताओं के फोन करवाए टैप

30 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
योगेश्वर दत्त
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा ने 78 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी की, देखें किसे कहां से मिला टिकट

30 सितंबर 2019

changes in SBI rules from 1 october 2019 including cheque book and ATM
Banking Beema

SBI ग्राहक सावधान: कल से बदल जाएंगे चेक बुक और ATM सहित ये छह नियम

30 सितंबर 2019

viju khote
Bollywood

विजू खोटे को विरासत में मिली थी अदाकारी, बहन और भांजी भी हैं मशहूर एक्ट्रेस

30 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
viju khote
Bollywood

दिग्गज अभिनेता विजू खोटे का निधन, 'शोले' में 'कालिया' के किरदार से हुए थे मशहूर

30 सितंबर 2019

गोली मारकर ठेकेदार की हत्या।
Varanasi

वाराणसी की सदर तहसील में ठेकेदार की दिनदहाड़े हत्या, बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने बरसाईं गोलियां

30 सितंबर 2019

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso आज होगी लॉन्च, देखिए रियल तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2019

important changes from 1 october 2019 that will affect your pocket
Personal Finance

जरूरी खबर: कल से बदल जाएंगे ये सात अहम नियम, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

30 सितंबर 2019

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bihar

लालू के घर हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा के बाद तेजप्रताप की पत्नी ऐश्वर्या को घर में मिली 'एंट्री'

30 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पति ने काटा गला
Bareilly

यूपी: दूसरी पत्नी ने बच्ची की टॉयलेट साफ नहीं की तो पति ने चाकू से काटा गला

बरेली के थाना फतेहगंज पश्चिमी वार्ड नंबर 8 निवासी जाहिद हुसैन ने अपनी दूसरी पत्नी नसरीन का बीती रात चाकू से गला काटकर लहूलुहान कर दिया।

30 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पुजारी को समझाते पुलिसवाले।
Bareilly

यूपी: मंदिर में पूजा करने से रोकी गईं अनुसूचित जाति की बेटियां, हंगामा

30 सितंबर 2019

roadways
Bareilly

इज्जतनगर में बस अड्डा जल्द बनने की जगी उम्मीद

29 सितंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद मामला: छात्रा का एक और वीडियो आया सामने, कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

27 सितंबर 2019

जितिन प्रसाद
Shahjahanpur

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: छात्रा को न्याय दिलाने के लिए कांग्रेस निकालेगी पदयात्रा

30 सितंबर 2019

other
Bareilly

दबंग के डर से मुंह खोलने से घबरा रही बिन ब्याही मां

30 सितंबर 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

दोस्त बोले- चिन्मयानंद से पांच करोड़ मांगने में छात्रा की प्रमुख भूमिका

26 सितंबर 2019

बृंदा करात पहुंची शाहजहांपुर, जेल में छात्रा से मिलीं
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस: जेल में बंद छात्रा के बाद एसआईटी से मिलने पहुंचीं वृंदा करात

26 सितंबर 2019

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार
Shahjahanpur

यूपीः ट्रक और कार की जोरदार भिड़ंत, दंपति की मौत

29 सितंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

पति से नौकरी के नाम पर चार लाख ठगे, पत्नी से की छेड़छाड़

30 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पटना: उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी का रेस्क्यू, बाढ़ की वजह से 3 दिन से घर में फंसे थे

बिहार में भारी बारिश से हाहाकार मचा हुआ। इसी बीच तीन दिन से बाढ़ के पानी के बीच अपने घर में फंसे हुए राज्य के उपमुख्यंमंत्री सुशील मोदी का परिवार सहित एनडीआरएफ ने रेस्क्यू किया।

30 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्र 3:18

नवरात्रि 2019: इन 8 टिप्स से बनाए व्रत का हेल्दी डाइट प्लान, कंट्रोल में रहेगा आपका वजन

30 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:10

ऋतिक को सामने पाकर नर्वस हुए टाइगर श्रॉफ, बच्चों के बीच पहुंचकर बन गए बच्चे

30 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 11:02

टाइगर श्रॉफ और वॉर के निर्देशक सिद्धार्थ आनंद के साथ खास मुलाकात

30 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

समंदर में तैरती दिखी 259 साल पुरानी हवेली, लोग हुए हैरान

30 सितंबर 2019

Related

crime
Bareilly

बूढ़ी गाय पर दिखाई क्रूरता, पशु कल्याण विभाग की टीम को पीटा

30 सितंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

खपरैल में फंदे से लटका मिला सड़ा शव

30 सितंबर 2019

other
Bareilly

‘आशीष रॉयल पार्क’ में एंट्री पर कैमरे की नजर

30 सितंबर 2019

religion
Bareilly

सुभाषनगर रामलीला में धनुष और परशुराम लक्ष्मण संवाद

30 सितंबर 2019

chinmiyanand
Bareilly

कांग्रेस बोली करो गिरफ्तार, न्याय पदयात्रा तो निकलेगी

30 सितंबर 2019

chinmiyanand
Bareilly

मैं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हूं सर्फ अपना ही काम करना चाहता हूं

30 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited