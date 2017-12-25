बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गबन का मामला सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ तक पहुंचा
{"_id":"5a3ff82e4f1c1b5c0c8b4f8f","slug":"11514141742-baghpat-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 12:57 AM IST
दोघट (बागपत)। हिम्मतपुर सूजती के पूर्व प्रधान कितर पाल ने सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ को शिकायत भेजकर बताया जूनियर हाईस्कूल में कृषि फार्म है और उसकी जमीन ठेके पर दी है। उन्होंने कहा गांव के स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक मोहम्मद अब्बास ही कृषि फार्म की भूमि का हिसाब किताब रखते हैं। कृषि फार्म के ठेके के रुपये 2014 में पासबुक में जमा हुए थे। इसके बाद कोई भी धन जमा नहीं कराया। 2017 में प्रधानाध्यापक ने बिना अनुमति के खाते से 15 हजार रूपये निकाल लिए। वे संस्था के धन का गबन कर रहे हैं। इस मामले की शिकायत बीएसए से की । उन्होंने एबीएसए को शिकायत की जांच सौंपी , लेकिन आज तक भी मामले की जांच नहीं हुई। मामले की जांच कराकर कार्रवाई की मांग की। उधर, बीएसए योगराज सिंह ने कहा शिकायत की जांच चल रही है।
