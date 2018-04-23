शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   मुलसम में तालाब के पानी से होगी खेतों की सिंचाई

मुलसम में तालाब के पानी से होगी खेतों की सिंचाई

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 01:36 AM IST
दोघट (बागपत)।
आजमपुर मुलसम गांव में दो साल से जल भराव की समस्या झेल रहे ग्रामीणों को राहत मिलेगी। ग्राम पंचायत ने तालाब से नहर तक पाइप लाइन डलवाकर जल भराव की समस्या का स्थायी समाधान कर दिया है। इस पानी को खेतों की सिंचाई के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा।
मुलसम गांव में तालाब ओवर फ्लो होने के कारण दो साल से जल भराव की समस्या बनी हुई थी। गलियों में गंदा पानी भरा रहता था। ग्रामीणों को आने-जाने में परेशानी हो रही थी। ग्रामीणों ने डीएम से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री तक मामले की शिकायत की, लेकिन समस्या का कोई समाधान नहीं हो सका। अब ग्राम पंचायत ने तालाब से नहर तक पाइप लाइन डलवाकर पंपिंग सेट से गंदे पानी की निकासी शुरू कराई गई है। इस पानी से आसपास के खेतों की सिंचाई की जाएगी। ग्राम प्रधान प्रतिनिधि कृष्णपाल ने बताया कि गांव में पानी निकासी का कोई समाधान न होने के कारण जल भराव की समस्या बनी हुई थी। पंपिंग सेट द्वारा पाइप लाइन के माध्यम से गांव का गंदा पानी नहर में डलवा गया है। इसके अलावा जल भराव की समस्या का कोई समाधान नहीं हो सकता था क्योंकि तालाब गहराई में होने के कारण खेतों में पानी नहीं पहुंचता।

