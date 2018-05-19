शहर चुनें

तहसील मुख्यालय पर किसानों ने धरना दिया

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 12:25 AM IST
तहसील मुख्यालय पर किसानों ने धरना दिया
बड़ौत। किसान अधिकार आंदोलन के तत्वावधान मेें किसान काफी संख्या में तहसील पहुंचे और धरना देकर प्रधानमंत्री और सीएम को संबोधित ज्ञापन एसडीएम को सौंपा।
संयोजक नरेंद्र सिंह राणा के नेतृत्व में किसान तहसील पहुंचे और धरने पर बैठ गए। उन्होंने कहा कि बिजली बिल चुकाने से लेकर अन्य सरकारी भुगतान के नाम पर किसानों का उत्पीड़न किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मिलों की ओर से किसानों का करोड़ों बकाया नहीं दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में किसानों के साथ ज्यादती की जा रही है।
किसानों ने बढ़ी बिजली दरों को घटाने, निजी नलकूप के बिल हरियाणा की तर्ज पर के बराबर करने, बकाया बिजली बिलों पर किसानों और ग्रामीणों के खिलाफ एफआईआर वापस करने, बकाया गन्ना भुगतान मय ब्याज जल्द दिलाने, प्रत्येक शिक्षित युवक के लिए निश्चित रोजगार की गांरटी देने सहित अन्य मांगों का ज्ञापन एसडीएम को दिया गया। रेवेन्यू बार एसोसिएशन ने भी किसानों को समर्थन दिया। इस अवसर पर ब्रहम सिंह, ब्रजपाल, अमित कुमार, विक्रम आर्य, तराबूदीन, मुनेश, अशोक, रामपाल, रणधीर सिंह शामिल रहे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

