सीधे प्रवेश में डीएलएड की 48 हजार सीटें लॉक, 56 हजार रह गई खाली

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 01:55 AM IST
प्रयागराज। प्रदेश के निजी डीएलएड कॉलेजों की खाली 1.04 लाख सीटों पर सीधे प्रवेश में अभ्यर्थियों ने 48 हजार सीटें लॉक किया। सचिव परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी कार्यालय की ओर से खाली सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए 12 से 16 सितंबर के बीच सीधे प्रवेश दिया गया। सीधे प्रवेश देने के विकल्प के बाद भी डीएलएड की 56 हजार सीटें खाली रह गईं। सीटें लॉक करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के प्रवेश के बाद डीएलएड की खाली सीटों का पता चल सकेगा।
dled dled counceling DL.ed education bill
