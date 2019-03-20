शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   शिक्षक संजीव लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्डस में दर्ज-Cordination

शिक्षक संजीव लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्डस में दर्ज-Cordination

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 11:30 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हिंदी चुटकले संग्रह करने का रिकॉर्ड एसवी कॉलेज के शिक्षक संजीव बंसल ने अपने नाम लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज कराया है। यह कारनामा उन्होंने दूसरी बार किया है। इससे पहले अमर उजाला व अन्य समाचार पत्रों से सुडोकू वर्ग पहेलियों की कतरनें संग्रह कर लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड्स 2017 में दर्ज हो चुके हैं।

पीलीभीत जिले के तहसील अमरिया के गांव मझोला निवासी संजीव बंसल अलीगढ़ के एसवी कॉलेज के अंग्रेजी विभाग में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर हैं। संजीव का कीर्तिमान लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड्स के 2018 संस्करण में ‘द ह्यूमन स्टोरी’ नामक खंड में ‘हिंदी जोक्स’ के शीर्षक से पृष्ठ संख्या 45 पर दर्ज हुआ है।

उन्होंने यह उपलब्धि वर्ष 1993 से वर्ष 2012 के मध्य अमर उजाला व अन्य हिंदी समाचार पत्रों से 7 हजार 989 गुदगुदाते चुटकुलों का संग्रह करके प्राप्त की है। इससे पहले 2017 में वे सुडोकू वर्ग पहेलियों की 2284 कतरनें संग्रहीत कर लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड्स में दर्ज हो चुके हैं।

हालांकि, इस रिकॉर्ड को वर्ष 2018 में कटिहार (बिहार) की अर्चना कुमारी ने 10 हजार 255 पहेलियों की कतरनें एकत्र कर तोड़ दिया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

शादी के 4 महीने बाद ही रणवीर सिंह का खुलासा, इन आदतों से परेशान हो चुकी हैं दीपिका

20 मार्च 2019

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
ranveer singh and deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

शादी के 4 महीने बाद ही रणवीर सिंह का खुलासा, इन आदतों से परेशान हो चुकी हैं दीपिका

20 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL इतिहास के 5 सबसे महंगे ओवर, जब गेंदबाज ने कर ली थी गेंद पकड़ने से तौबा

20 मार्च 2019

ipl 2019
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Chris Gayle
chris gayle
Cricket News

IPL इतिहास के 5 सबसे महंगे ओवर, जब गेंदबाज ने कर ली थी गेंद पकड़ने से तौबा

20 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

होटल का लाखों का बिल चुकाए बिना भागी ये एक्ट्रेस, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार तो बताई पूरी सच्चाई

20 मार्च 2019

पूजा गांधी
पूजा गांधी
पूजा गांधी
पूजा गांधी
Bollywood

होटल का लाखों का बिल चुकाए बिना भागी ये एक्ट्रेस, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार तो बताई पूरी सच्चाई

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Bollywood

फैन के साथ बुरा बर्ताव करने पर ट्रोल हुईं जया बच्चन, यूजर्स बोले- 'बहू ऐश्वर्या की तरह शांत रहें'

20 मार्च 2019

jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
Jaya Bachchan
Bollywood

फैन के साथ बुरा बर्ताव करने पर ट्रोल हुईं जया बच्चन, यूजर्स बोले- 'बहू ऐश्वर्या की तरह शांत रहें'

20 मार्च 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव, पीएम मोदी, अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: चाचा शिवपाल ने बढ़ाई अखिलेश और बीजेपी की दिक्कतें, यहां प्रत्याशियों में होगा घमासान

20 मार्च 2019

अलग तरीके हो रहा होलिका दहन
India News

इस बार अलग तरह से मन रहा होलिका दहन, कहीं जल रहा मसूद तो कहीं पबजी का पुतला

20 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

20 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

20 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कनिष्का का फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

सड़क हादसे में छात्रा और युवा किसान की मौत

महानगर के गांधी पार्क इलाके के जीटी रोड पर बोनेर के पास बुधवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में ओएलएफ की छात्रा की जान चली गई। छात्रा अपने पिता के साथ होली की पूजा करने गांव जा रही थी।

20 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सड़क जाम करते ग्रामीण।
Aligarh

आंबेडकर की मूर्ति चोरी, प्रदर्शन व सड़क जाम

20 मार्च 2019

शराब के अनुज्ञापी की थी कैमरे में कैद कार
Aligarh

शराब के अनुज्ञापी की थी कैमरे में कैद कार

20 मार्च 2019

एएमयू छात्र ने पिता पर लगाया जबरन शादी कराने का आरोप
Aligarh

एएमयू छात्र ने पिता पर लगाया जबरन शादी कराने का आरोप

20 मार्च 2019

ट्रेन हादसे में घायल दो की हालत में सुधार, एक गंभीर
Aligarh

ट्रेन हादसे में घायल दो की हालत में सुधार, एक गंभीर

20 मार्च 2019

सर सैयद के शैक्षिक आंदोलन में राजा ने बढ़-चढ़ कर लिया हिस्सा : कुलपति
Aligarh

सर सैयद के शैक्षिक आंदोलन में राजा ने बढ़-चढ़ कर लिया हिस्सा : कुलपति

20 मार्च 2019

गरीब रथ एक्सप्रेस में पानी खत्म होने पर यात्रियों ने काटा हंगामा
Aligarh

गरीब रथ एक्सप्रेस में पानी खत्म होने पर यात्रियों ने काटा हंगामा

20 मार्च 2019

मैक्स ने बाइक सवारों को रौंदा, एक की मौत-Cordination
Aligarh

मैक्स ने बाइक सवारों को रौंदा, एक की मौत-Cordination

20 मार्च 2019

बार में तोड़फोड़ करने पर एक अज्ञात सहित पांच के खिलाफ मुकदमा
Aligarh

बार में तोड़फोड़ करने पर एक अज्ञात सहित पांच के खिलाफ मुकदमा

20 मार्च 2019

ट्रेन
Aligarh

पटरी पर बैठकर चार लोग पी रहे थे शराब, ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक की मौत

20 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

अलीगढ़ का फर्स्ट वोटर इन मुद्दों पर देगा इस बार वोट

अलीगढ़ के फर्स्ट वोटरो का कहना है कि वो नौजवानों की एजुकेशन और रोजगार के मुद्दे को लेकर वोट करेंगे।

17 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 3:53

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अलीगढ़ में आधी आबादी के लिए ये हैं अहम मुद्दे

17 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:45

अगर बने एक दिन के लिए पीएम तो ये करेंगे काम अलीगढ़ के लोग

17 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह 2:42

अलीगढ़ में गरजे अमित शाह, बुआ-बबुआ को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

6 फरवरी 2019

पूजा शकुन 1:41

गांधी जी के पुतले को गोली मारने वाली पूजा शकुन गिरफ्तार, बोलीं ‘कोई अफसोस नहीं’

6 फरवरी 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: ट्रैक पर बैठकर शराब पी रहे थे पांच लोग, एक की मौत, तीन घायल

19 मार्च 2019

कचहरी में होली मिलन कार्यक्रम के बाद बार में हुई तोड़फोड़ का नजारा।
Aligarh

बार के होली मिलन में हंगामा, तोड़फोड़-लूट

20 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम- क्या हैं जनता के मुद्दे?
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम: अलीगढ़ में जनता के सवाल, नेताओं के जवाब

17 मार्च 2019

Four persons drinking alcohol on the track came under the train, one died
Aligarh

ट्रैक पर बैठकर शराब पी रहे चार लोग ट्रेन की चपेट में आए, एक की मौत

20 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

भैंस चोर समझकर ग्रामीणों ने की लाठी-डंडों से युवक की पिटाई, मौत

17 मार्च 2019

Jayvir Singh
Aligarh

अरविंद को नोएडा से टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने राजनीतिक साजिश रची है : जयवीर सिंह

18 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.