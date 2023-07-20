Notifications

Mathura: ट्रेनों में लूट, महिलाएं रहती थीं निशाने पर; 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश मनीष टोंटा गिरफ्तार

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मथुरा Published by: धीरेन्द्र सिंह Updated Fri, 21 Jul 2023 12:26 AM IST
सार

ट्रेनों में महिला यात्रियों से लूट की वारदात करने वाले  गैंग के सरगना मनीष टोंटा को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इससे पहले पुलिस इस गैंग के पांच और सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। 
 

ट्रेन - फोटो : अमर उजाला

मथुरा जीआरपी ने चलती ट्रेनों में महिलाओं को निशाना बनाने वाले 25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश मनीष टोंटा को रेलवे स्टेशन रोड से गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी से महिला यात्री से लूटा गया सोने का मंगलसूत्र बरामद किया है। वह घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद से पिछले तीन माह से फरार चल रहा था।



जीआरपी थाना पुलिस ने मथुरा जंक्शन रेलवे स्टेशन परिक्षेत्र में आपराधिक घटनाओं की रोकथाम और वांछितों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए बृहस्पतिवार का जांच अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान जीआरपी ने रेलवे स्टेशन रोड से मुंगेर, बिहार के तारापुर थाना क्षेत्र निवासी मनीष टोंट उर्फ विक्की पु़त्र उमेश सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। टोंटा ने चार माह पहले आगरा के बिल्लोचपुरा में संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस में महिला यात्री से लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस ने उस दौरान इसके साथी बदमाश प्रदीप सिंधी, जावेद अली, शिवम कटारा, सत्यप्रकाश एवं सलमान को गिरफ्तार किया था। जबकि टोंटा घटना के बाद से फरार था। जीआरपी ने इसकी गिरफ्तारी पर 25 हजार रुपये का नाम घोषित कर सरगर्मी से तलाश शुरू की थी। पुलिस अधिक्षक रेलवे मोहम्मद मुश्ताक ने बताया कि आपराधिक घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने और वांछितों को पकड़ने के लिए थानों में विशेष जांच अभियान चलाया जा रह हैं। इसी दौरान 25 हजार के इनामी मनीष टोंटा को गिरफ्तार किया है।


यात्रियों से लूट करने से पहले करते थे रेकी

मनीष टोंटा ने बताया कि उसका एक संगठित गिरोह था। गिरोह में शामिल प्रदीप सिंधी, पवन चैहान, सत्यप्रकाश, शिवम कटारा, सलमान व अन्य साथियों के साथ दिल्ली से दक्षिण राज्यों की ओर जाने वाली लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों के अलग-अलग कोच में घूमकर पहले रेकी करते थे और ऐसे यात्रियों को देखते थे, जिन्होंने सोने-चांदी के आभूषण अधिक पहने हुए हैं। ऐसे यात्रियों के चिह्नित करने के बाद रास्ते में चैन पुलिंग कर लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देकर भाग जाते थे।

चार माह पूर्व महिला यात्री से लूटा था मंगलसूत्र

मनीष ने पुलिस पूछताछ में लूट की दो घटनाओं को कबूला है। एक घटना चार माह पूर्व इंदौर- नई दिल्ली सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन के मथुरा रेलवे स्टेशन से चलने पर एक महिला यात्री के गले से मंगलसूत्र और पर्स लूट की है। पर्स में सोने का हार रखा था। हार को तीस हजार रुपये में बेच दिया। लूटे गए मंगलसूत्र को पुलिस ने बरामद कर लिया। वहीं इससे पहले संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस के स्लीपर कोच में सवार एक महिला यात्री का पर्स लूट कर फरार हो गए थे।
