Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   No leave for Education Dept employees till 31st August

इस विभाग में 31 अगस्त तक कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियों पर रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 04:55 PM IST
तेरहवीं विधानसभा के तीसरे सत्र (मानसून सत्र) के चलते शिक्षा विभाग में 13 अगस्त से 31 अगस्त तक छुट्टियों पर रोक लगा दी गई है। 23 अगस्त से शुरू होने वाले मानसून सत्र के चलते उच्च और प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने बुधवार को प्रस्तावित छुट्टियों और टूअर पर रोक लगाने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।
विभागीय आदेशों के तहत अधिकारियों और उनके तहत काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को मानसून सत्र के चलते रविवार सहित अन्य छुट्टियों के दौरान भी बुलाया जा सकता है।

