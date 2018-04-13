बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad0919a4f1c1bdf638b456e","slug":"women-meet-rita-bahuguna-joshi-for-her-husband-another-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति ने रचाई दूसरी शादी, ससुराल का नहीं खुला दरवाजा, पीड़िता ने मंत्री से लगाई गुहार
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,जौनपुर , Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 04:46 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ की एक महिला ने यूपी सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री प्रो. रीता बहुगुणा जोशी से मिलकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। उसने आरोप लगाया कि जौनपुर के पचहटियां निवासी मनदीप सिंह उर्फ लकी ने दूसरी शादी कर ली है। ससुराल वालों ने दरवाजा बंद कर लिया है। उसने और भी कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए जिसे सुनकर मंत्री बहुगुणा जोशी हैरत में पड़ गईं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad0919a4f1c1bdf638b456e","slug":"women-meet-rita-bahuguna-joshi-for-her-husband-another-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0919a4f1c1bdf638b456e","slug":"women-meet-rita-bahuguna-joshi-for-her-husband-another-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0919a4f1c1bdf638b456e","slug":"women-meet-rita-bahuguna-joshi-for-her-husband-another-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0919a4f1c1bdf638b456e","slug":"women-meet-rita-bahuguna-joshi-for-her-husband-another-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0919a4f1c1bdf638b456e","slug":"women-meet-rita-bahuguna-joshi-for-her-husband-another-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.