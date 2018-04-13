बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad0de704f1c1b3a0b8b4575","slug":"bjp-mla-surendra-singh-gave-controversial-statement-on-next-loksabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u2018\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u2019 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 2019 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा विधायक ने कहा, ‘इस्लाम बनाम भगवान’ होगा 2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 10:17 PM IST
अपने बयानों को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहने वाले बलिया के बैरिया से भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने एक बार फिर विवादास्पद बयान दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad0de704f1c1b3a0b8b4575","slug":"bjp-mla-surendra-singh-gave-controversial-statement-on-next-loksabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u2018\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u2019 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 2019 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0de704f1c1b3a0b8b4575","slug":"bjp-mla-surendra-singh-gave-controversial-statement-on-next-loksabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u2018\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u2019 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 2019 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0de704f1c1b3a0b8b4575","slug":"bjp-mla-surendra-singh-gave-controversial-statement-on-next-loksabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u2018\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u2019 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 2019 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0de704f1c1b3a0b8b4575","slug":"bjp-mla-surendra-singh-gave-controversial-statement-on-next-loksabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u2018\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u2019 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 2019 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad0de704f1c1b3a0b8b4575","slug":"bjp-mla-surendra-singh-gave-controversial-statement-on-next-loksabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u2018\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u2019 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 2019 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.