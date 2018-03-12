बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखें तस्वीरेंः UP के सबसे बड़े सोलर पावर प्लांट का लोकार्पण आज, दुनिया देखेगी इसका दम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी/मिर्जापुर, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 08:06 AM IST
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों आज जब प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की मौजूदगी में इसका उद्घाटन करेंगे तो दुनिया को सौर ऊर्जा के क्षेत्र में दो देशों की दोस्ती का दम भी दिखाई देगा। यहां वर्तमान में प्रतिदिन छह लाख यूनिट बिजली तैयार हो रही है जो आपूर्ति नहीं होने की वजह से नष्ट करनी पड़ रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
