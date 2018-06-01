बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपीः जिस जगह पर मिला था बहन का शव, तीन दिन बाद वहीं मिली फुफेरे भाई की लाश
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Fri, 01 Jun 2018 09:04 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया में एक ही स्थान पर तीन दिनों के अंतराल में दो शवों के मिलने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई है। पुलिस को शुक्रवार को एक युवक का शव मिला। पुलिस ने युवक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। बता दें कि जहां पर पुलिस को युवक का शव मिला। तीन पहले इसी स्थान से एक युवती का शव मिला था। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
