बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b116d9e4f1c1bb06e8b5b0f","slug":"bjp-mla-gave-big-statement-on-party-defeat-in-bypoll-election-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार को लेकर पार्टी के विधायक ने दिया बड़ा बयान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Fri, 01 Jun 2018 09:30 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार को लेकर पार्टी के एक विधायक ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। भाजपा विधायक ने हार का कारण बताया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b116d9e4f1c1bb06e8b5b0f","slug":"bjp-mla-gave-big-statement-on-party-defeat-in-bypoll-election-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b116d9e4f1c1bb06e8b5b0f","slug":"bjp-mla-gave-big-statement-on-party-defeat-in-bypoll-election-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b116d9e4f1c1bb06e8b5b0f","slug":"bjp-mla-gave-big-statement-on-party-defeat-in-bypoll-election-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b116d9e4f1c1bb06e8b5b0f","slug":"bjp-mla-gave-big-statement-on-party-defeat-in-bypoll-election-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b116d9e4f1c1bb06e8b5b0f","slug":"bjp-mla-gave-big-statement-on-party-defeat-in-bypoll-election-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.