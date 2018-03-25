शहर चुनें

PHOTOS: राम के रंग में रंग गई काशीपुराधिपति की नगरी, गंगा की लहरों पर निकली शोभायात्रा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 10:26 PM IST
ram navami
1 of 7
काशीपुराधिपति शिव की नगरी उनके आराध्य भगवान राम के जन्मोत्सव में रंग गई। रविवार को काशी के मंदिरों से लेकर गंगा की लहरों और तटों पर भगवान राम की कथा की झांकियां जीवंत हो उठी। जगह-जगह जय श्रीराम की जयकारों के साथ झांकियां निकाली गईं। लोगों ने जगह-जगह मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम की झांकियों का भव्य स्वागत और सत्कार किया। गंगा के घाटों पर तुलसी घाट से लेकर राजघाट तक जगह-जगह स्वागत किया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
 
varanasi news ram navami ram navami photos

