बनारस में चल रहा 36वां इंडिया कार्पेट एक्सपो, इन तस्वीरों को देख आप बोल उठेंगे वाह
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 12:54 AM IST
यूपी के वाराणसी शहर स्थित दीन दयाल हस्तकला संकुल में चल रहे 36वें इंडिया कार्पेट एक्सपो की धूम मची है। सोमवार को पूरे दिन उत्पादों की उत्कृष्टता पर चर्चा के साथ ही मोल भाव चलता रहा। नए उत्पादों के साथ ही निर्यातक विदेशी खरीदारों की जरूरत को समझते देखे गए। कई लोग सैंपल के रूप में कुछ कॉलीन साथ लेकर भी गए। एक्सपो का उद्घाटन पीएम मोदी ने किया था। एक्सपो में प्रदर्शित कार्पेट की खूबसुरती लोगों को अपनी ओर खींच रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें....
