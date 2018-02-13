बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महाशिवरात्रि खासः काशी में विराजमान हैं पाकिस्तानी महादेव, जानिए कैसे पड़ा ये नाम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 01:54 AM IST
कण-कण शंकर की मान्यता वाली काशीपुराधिपति की नगरी काशी में शिव कई स्वरूपों में विराजमान हैं। भगवान विश्वेश्वर स्वयंभू ज्योर्तिलिंग के रूप में विराजते हैं। शिव की नगरी काशी में भोलेनाथ का मंदिर पाकिस्तानी महादेव के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। यह शिवलिंग अपने आप में आजादी के बाद हुए विभाजन की दास्तान संजोए हुए है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए...
