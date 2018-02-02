बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्म 'सुपर 30' की शूटिंग के लिए सुनील शेट्टी संग वाराणसी पहुंचे ऋतिक रोशन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:08 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के सुपरमैन ऋतिक रोशन अपनी मच अवेटेड फिल्म ‘सुपर 30’ की शूटिंग के लिए गुरुवार शाम वाराणसी पहुंच चुके हैं। 'सुपर-30' बिहार के चर्चित गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार की बायोपिक है। बॉलीवुड के ग्रीक गॉड कहे जाने वाले अभिनेता ऋतिक रोशन इस फिल्म में मुख्य भूमिका निभायेंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
