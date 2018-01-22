बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a660c554f1c1b88268b6042","slug":"funeral-of-martyred-chandan-rai-in-chandauli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0935 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंचतत्व में विलीन हुआ शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर, युवाओं ने की पाकिस्तान से आरपार लड़ाई की मांग
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंदौली, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 09:37 PM IST
भारतीय सीमा की रक्षा करते हुए शहीद हुए चंदौली के लाल चंदन राय का पार्थिव शरीर क्षेत्र के तिरगांवा घाट पर सोमवार की शाम राजकीय सम्मान के साथ पंचतत्व में विलीन हुआ। पिता सत्यप्रकाश उर्फ वकील राय ने अश्रुपूरित नेत्रों के बीच बेटे को मुखाग्नि दी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
