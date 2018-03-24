शहर चुनें

बलियाः सुसाइड नोट से किशोरी की मौत का खुलासा, लिखा- चंदन के बगैर जीना नामुमकिन, माफ करना पापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 06:56 PM IST
यूपी के बलिया में 21 मार्च को संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में जलकर मरी दलित किशोरी के सुसाइड नोट ने घटना का खुलासा कर दिया है। सुसाइड नोट में किशोरी ने पापा से माफी मांगते हुए चंदन नाम के शख्स का जिक्र किया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें पूरा मामला...

 
