बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad09e364f1c1b4d638b45b1","slug":"ballia-college-students-outrage-after-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0908\u0901\u091f- \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बलियाः स्नातक की परीक्षा के बाद छात्रों ने मचाया बवाल, जमकर चले ईँट- पत्थर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 05:40 PM IST
बलिया के ताड़ीबड़ा स्थित स्वतंत्र अनिरुद्ध महाविद्यालय में शुक्रवार को छात्रों को जमकर बवाल मचाया। छात्रों के इस उपद्रव से कॉलेज परिसर में हड़कंप की स्थिति रही। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लाठी भांजकर छात्रों को खदेड़ा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad09e364f1c1b4d638b45b1","slug":"ballia-college-students-outrage-after-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0908\u0901\u091f- \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad09e364f1c1b4d638b45b1","slug":"ballia-college-students-outrage-after-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0908\u0901\u091f- \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad09e364f1c1b4d638b45b1","slug":"ballia-college-students-outrage-after-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0908\u0901\u091f- \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.