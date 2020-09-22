शहर चुनें
आजमगढ़ एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश: पोस्टमार्टम के बाद पायलट का शव परिजनों को सौंपा, हादसे की जांच करने पहुंची टीम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, आजमगढ़, Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 02:00 PM IST
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट।
1 of 6
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आजमगढ़ जिले के सरायमीर थाना क्षेत्र के कोलपुर कुसहा में सोमवार को विमान हादसे की जांच के लिए अमेठी के फुरसतगंज स्थित इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय उड़ान अकादमी (इग्रुआ) की टीम सोमवार रात जिले में पहुंची। रात को घटना के बारे में जानकारी ली।
azamgarh aircraft crash azamgrah aircraft accident aircraft crash in azamgarh aircraft crash

ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट।
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में पड़े विमान के मलबे को देखते टीम के कर्मचारी।
थाने में पड़े विमान के मलबे को देखते टीम के कर्मचारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट।
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय उड़ान अकादमी।
इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय उड़ान अकादमी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
