रिसेप्शन पर अनुष्का शर्मा ने पहनी जो बनारसी साड़ी, उसे इतने मजदूरों ने मिलकर बनाया
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 02:01 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और उनकी पत्नी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा का दिल्ली के ताज होटल में रिसेप्शन हुआ। अनुष्का ने अपनी शादी के रिसेप्शन में बनारसी साड़ी पहनी थी। अनुष्का के लिए बनारसी साड़ी की डिजाइन मशहूर फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसांची मुखर्जी ने तैयार की थी। सब्यसांची ने इसका खुलासा इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर किया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स देखें...
