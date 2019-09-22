शहर चुनें

कैराना विधायक नाहिद हसन की चौतरफा घेराबंदी, प्रशासन ने थाने में खंगाला काला चिट्ठा, धारा बढ़ाई 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली/कैराना, Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 02:36 PM IST
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
1 of 6
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैराना से सपा विधायक नाहिद हसन की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर प्रशासन पूरी तरह लामबंद है। इसे लेकर पुलिस ने शनिवार को विधायक की गिरफ्तारी के लिए उनके घर पहुंचकर दबिश दी। विधायक के घर दबिश डालने से पहले प्रशासन ने पूरा होमवर्क किया। मामला माननीय से जुड़ा था। जिला प्रशासन को ये भी डर था कि मामला कहीं राजनीतिक तूल पकड़ जाने के साथ ही कहीं माहौल न बिगड़ जाए।

लिहाजा पुलिस प्रशासन ने कानूनी सलाहकारों से सलाह लेने के साथ ही विधायक की चौतरफा घेराबंदी की। अधिकारियों की यही रणनीति काम आ गई। हालांकि विधायक व गाड़ी का कुछ पता नहीं चल सका लेकिन प्रशासन ने शांतिपूर्वक माहौल में पूरी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया।
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैराना में विधायक के घर पर पहुंची पुलिस फोर्स
कैराना में विधायक के घर पर पहुंची पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में पुलिस फोर्स ब्रीफिंग करते एसपी अजय कुमार
थाने में पुलिस फोर्स ब्रीफिंग करते एसपी अजय कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैराना में विधायक के घर पर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
कैराना में विधायक के घर पर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
