विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   Bharatiya Kisan Union has announced a demonstration in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts

भाकियू ने की बड़ी घोषणा, अफसर हुए अलर्ट, राकेश टिकैत पर मुकदमा दर्ज होने से किसानों में भारी आक्रोश

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 12:30 PM IST
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात
1 of 7
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने राकेश टिकैत पर मुकदमा दर्ज होने और गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे धरने को सरकार द्वारा समाप्त कराने का प्रयास करने पर मुजफ्फरनगर जनपद के सभी थानों पर धरना प्रदर्शन की घोषणा की गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states muzaffarnagar muzaffarnagar news muzaffarnagar police saharanpur police shamli news today kisan movement news kisan andolan किसान आंदोलन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हरिद्वार
Dehradun

Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 : समुद्रमंथन से अमृत ही नहीं विष सहित निकले थे चौदह रत्न

28 जनवरी 2021

आगरा: डॉक्टर दीप्ति का फाइल फोटो
Agra

Agra Dr Deepti Death Case: सीबीआई ने दर्ज की एफआईआर, मृतका के ससुर समेत पांच नामजद

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
Zee5 taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
लाल किले पर झंडा लगाने वाला युवक।
Punjab

दिल्ली हिंसा : मैट्रिक पास है लाल किले पर झंडा लगाने वाला जुगराज, परिवार पर है चार लाख का कर्ज

28 जनवरी 2021

पुलिस गिरफ्त में किशोरों के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोपी
Jalaun

बच्चों का गुनहगार: राम बिहारी को पार्टी में लाने वाले का पता लगा रही भाजपा, 40-50 नेता, कार्यकर्ताओं से पूछताछ

28 जनवरी 2021

जानें क्या है कुंभ संक्रांति की पूजा विधि?
Astrology

जानें क्या है कुंभ संक्रांति की पूजा विधि?
मिस्बा हाशमी पांच घंटे लाल किले में रहीं फंसीं।
Chandigarh

जिस मिस्बा हाशमी को पीएम ने सराहा, वो पांच घंटे लाल किले में रहीं कैद, सुनाई बवाल की खौफनाक कहानी

28 जनवरी 2021

सिंघु बॉर्डर से किसान लौटने लगे हैं।
Chandigarh

सिंघु बॉर्डर से लौटने लगे किसान, अब मनाने में जुटे नेता, दिल्ली बवाल से दुखी अन्नदाता

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में थाने पर फोर्स तैनात
शामली में थाने पर फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिले में पुलिसफोर्स तैनात
जिले में पुलिसफोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात
थाने पर फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फोर्स तैनात
फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X