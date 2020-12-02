शहर चुनें
मुरादाबाद हत्याकांड: पांचवीं पास जितेंद्र ने पुलिस को 18 घंटे तक उझलाया, इस घटना से प्रेरित होकर बनाया खौफनाक प्लान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 11:23 AM IST
moradabad murder case
1 of 5
moradabad murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के मझोला थानाक्षेत्र के गांगन वाली मैनाठेर गांव में सोमवार देर रात ढाई बजे फर्म कर्मी की पत्नी की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी गई। हत्यारोपी जितेंद्र कक्षा पांच तक पढ़ा लिखा है। समाज और बिरादरी में भी लोगों से मिलना जुलना भी सामान्य था। सुबह को घर से फर्म और शाम को फर्म से वापस घर पहुंचने के अलावा कोई दूसरा काम नहीं। बावजूद इसके जितेंद्र ने वारदात की ऐसी साजिश रच डाली जिसे सुलझाने में पुलिस को 18 घंटे लग गए। 
 
moradabad murder case
moradabad murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का फाइल फोटो, आरोपी पति
मृतक का फाइल फोटो, आरोपी पति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
