Weather update: लाॅकडाउन के बीच प्रदुषण स्तर घटा, स्वच्छ हुई पवन, कल-कल बह रहा जल, इस जिले से साफ दिख रहीं बर्फीली पहाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 04:00 PM IST
मौसम मेरठ
1 of 6
मौसम मेरठ - फोटो : amar ujala
पिछले दो सप्ताह से देश भर में लाॅकडाउन चल रहा है। वहीं इस दौरान सड़कों पर वाहनों की संख्या शून्य के बराबर हो गई है। ऐसे में नीले आसमान की और नजर जाती है तो लगता है कि पुराने दिन लौट आए हैं। मेरठ सहारनपुर बिजनौर सहित सभी जिलों में प्रदुषण का स्तर लगातार घट रहा है वहीं हवा भी एकदम साफ हो गई है। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा है मौसम का नजारा-

 
meerut weather मेरठ मौसम लाॅकडाउन lockdown weather in west up corona cases in india

