Weather update: लाॅकडाउन के बीच प्रदुषण स्तर घटा, स्वच्छ हुई पवन, कल-कल बह रहा जल, इस जिले से साफ दिख रहीं बर्फीली पहाड़ियां

{"_id":"5e8c56418ebc3e7693222ab8","slug":"weather-update-news-pollution-level-reduced-after-vehicles-not-running-on-roads-amid-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather update: \u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0941\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0935\u0928, \u0915\u0932-\u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u095c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम मेरठ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8c56418ebc3e7693222ab8","slug":"weather-update-news-pollution-level-reduced-after-vehicles-not-running-on-roads-amid-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather update: \u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0941\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0935\u0928, \u0915\u0932-\u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u095c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन मेरठ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8c56418ebc3e7693222ab8","slug":"weather-update-news-pollution-level-reduced-after-vehicles-not-running-on-roads-amid-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather update: \u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0941\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0935\u0928, \u0915\u0932-\u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u095c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम मेरठ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8c56418ebc3e7693222ab8","slug":"weather-update-news-pollution-level-reduced-after-vehicles-not-running-on-roads-amid-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather update: \u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0941\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0935\u0928, \u0915\u0932-\u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u095c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
weather meerut
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8c56418ebc3e7693222ab8","slug":"weather-update-news-pollution-level-reduced-after-vehicles-not-running-on-roads-amid-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather update: \u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0941\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0935\u0928, \u0915\u0932-\u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u095c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
weather
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e8c56418ebc3e7693222ab8","slug":"weather-update-news-pollution-level-reduced-after-vehicles-not-running-on-roads-amid-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather update: \u0932\u093e\u0945\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0941\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0935\u0928, \u0915\u0932-\u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932, \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u095c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
weather
- फोटो : amar ujala