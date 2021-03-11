शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Uttarakhand New Chief minister Tirath Singh wife's Rashmi Tyagi was get award to Miss Meerut

उत्तराखंड के नए मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह की पत्नी रह चुकी हैं मिस मेरठ, जानें- उनके बारे में ये बड़ी बातें

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 12:05 AM IST
उत्तराखंड के नए मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह और उनकी पत्नी।
1 of 5
उत्तराखंड के नए मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह और उनकी पत्नी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के नए मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत की ससुराल मेरठ में है। उनकी पत्नी डॉ. रश्मि त्यागी चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव लड़ चुकी हैं। वह मिस मेरठ भी रही हैं। उनके मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर ससुराल में खुशी का माहौल है। 
उत्तराखंड के नए मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह और उनकी पत्नी।
उत्तराखंड के नए मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह और उनकी पत्नी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खुशियां मनाते तीरथ सिंह की ससुराल वाले।
खुशियां मनाते तीरथ सिंह की ससुराल वाले। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ तीरथ सिंह।
परिवार के साथ तीरथ सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह की सास
मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह की सास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के नए सीएम तीरथ सिंह रावत
उत्तराखंड के नए सीएम तीरथ सिंह रावत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
