Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   nirbhaya case verdict: pawan jallad from Meerut would hang convicts of nirbhaya

निर्भया कांड: जानिए मेरठ के जल्लाद पवन कुमार के बारे में, जो दोषियों को लटकाएगा फांसी के फंदे पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 06:31 PM IST
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
1 of 9
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल दहला देने वाले निर्भया कांड में सात साल बाद इंसाफ हो गया है। इस क्रूर कांड के चारों दोषियों को फांसी की सजा का दिन मुकर्रर कर दिया गया है। जिस इंसाफ का पूरे देश को इंतजार था कोर्ट की तरफ से वही फैसला सुनाया गया है।

उधर, चारो दोषियों को फांसी की सजा की जानकारी मिलते ही मेरठ के पवन जल्लाद के चेहरे पर भी खुशी की लकीरें उभर आईं हैं। वह दोषियों को फांसी देने के लिए पूरी तैयारी कर चुके हैं। इससे पहले यह जानना भी जरूरी है कि आखिर पवन जल्लाद है कौन:-
 
 
delhi news nirbhaya case nirbhaya pic nirbhaya case update nirbhaya case latest news in hindi
