यूपी: शानदार नौकरियों के ऑफर छोड़ युवक ने किसानों को दिखाई नई राह, अब ये काम कर बन रहे प्रेरणा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 05:21 PM IST
fishing, gang nahar, river
1 of 6
fishing, gang nahar, river
उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत निवासी युवा कपिल राणा ढेरों शानदार नौकरियों के ऑफर छोड़कर किसानों को उनकी आय बढ़ाने के लिए नई दिशा दिखा रहे हैं। किसानों को मछली पालन के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में मछली पालन का रकबा बढ़ा है। जलकृषि को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मछली पालन की पहल की जा रही है।

हरियाणा के सिरसा में कपिल ने मछली पालन कर किसानों के लिए नई राह खोल दी है। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे कपिल किसानों को जलकृषि के लिए कर रहे हैं प्रेरित और मछली पालन से आय बढ़ाने की दिशा में बन रहे हैं दूसरों की प्रेरणा :-
aquaculture kapil rana fisheries nagarjuna university andhra pradesh exclusive
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fishing, gang nahar, river
fish
fish
