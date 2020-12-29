शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Meerut Hindi News: The family remained incomplete after the martyrdom of Anil Tomar

शहादत को नमन: बहुत वादे निभाने थे... अधूरा रह गया सबकुछ, मां-पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 12:06 PM IST
परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
1 of 5
परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अनिल तोमर के घर में सिसकियां थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। कभी मां की ममता जवाब दे जाती है तो कभी पत्नी को उनके वादे याद आ जाते हैं। रोते-रोते आंखें लाल हो गईं हैं लेकिन आंसू थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे। अगली स्लाइडों में देखिए तस्वीरें...
city & states meerut jammu encounter latest encounter latest news jammu kashmir

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों के बीच पहुंचे अधिकारी
परिजनों के बीच पहुंचे अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अनिल तोमर
शहीद अनिल तोमर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अनिल तोमर
शहीद अनिल तोमर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
