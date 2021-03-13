शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Jewelry of Meerut jewelery at the Jewelery Expo, jewelry exhibition will be held in April

ज्वैलरी एक्सपो में मेरठ के गहनों का करें दीदार, अप्रैल में आयोजित की जाएगी गहनों की प्रदर्शनी

Dimple Sirohi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 12:22 PM IST
gold jwellry
gold jwellry - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एशिया में मशहूर मेरठ की ज्वेलरी को अब पूरा देश देखेगा। कोरोना के बाद ज्वेलरी को फिर से ग्राहकों के बीच लौटने के लिए सराफा कारोबारियों ने आईजीजे एक्सपो लगाना तय किया है। 4 से 6 अप्रैल तक ज्वेलरी एक्सपो का आयोजन होगा।

 
