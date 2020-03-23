पश्चिमी यूपी में नहीं दिखा लॉक डाउन का असर, सुबह होते ही सब्जी मंडी में उमड़ी भारी भीड़, दाम आसमान पर

lock down in meerut - फोटो : amar ujala

{"_id":"5e78523c8ebc3e77b463b246","slug":"janta-curfew-no-lock-down-effect-shown-in-meerut-and-nearby-districts-crowd-gathered-in-vegetable-markets-early-morning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u095c\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u095c, \u0926\u093e\u092e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}