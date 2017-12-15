कड़ाके की ठंड से दिनभर कांपते रहे लोग, देखें वेस्ट यूपी की ये तस्वीरें
Hard winter in West UP, see these photos of West UP
वेस्ट यूपी में शीतलहर के चलते हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड शुरू हो चुकी है। लोग दिन में भी अपने घर और ऑफिस में बैठे हुए ठंड में कांपते रहे। ठीक से सूरज नहीं निकलने से अधिकतम तापमान ही न्यूनतम तापमान के नजदीक पहुंच गया। कड़ाके की ठंड सुबह के समय कोहरे के कारण जहां आवागमन पर प्रभाव पड़ा, वहीं दिन में शीतलहर ने प्रभावित किया।
