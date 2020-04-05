कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग: पश्चिमी यूपी में कुछ ऐसा दिखा नौ मिनट की दीवाली का अद्धुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e89f6ba8ebc3e76c83e28cc","slug":"corona-virus-update-people-of-meerut-city-will-light-candles-mobile-torches-and-diyas-at-nine-o-clock","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0928\u094c \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हर तरफ जले दीये
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जलाएं दीये
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने कर रखी पूरी तैयारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर के लोगों ने जलाएं दीये
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर के लोगों ने जलाएं दीये
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोमबत्ती जलाते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोमबत्ती जलाकर प्रार्थना करते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीये जलाए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अफजलगढ़ का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेहड़ का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोमबत्ती जलाते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर के गुरुद्वारों में भी दीये जलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घरों की छत पर जलें दीये
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ देहात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अद्धुत नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ देहात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पटाखे भी जलाए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा सांसद परिवार के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला